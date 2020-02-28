Mary Ruth Thomas Gravitt, lovingly known by everyone as "Tot", passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 98. Born on October 2, 1921, to the late George and Beulah Merritt Thomas, she lived most of her life in Cumming and Buford. She raised chickens and worked at Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta. During her retirement years, she loved working part-time jobs at Kmart and Kroger. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and baking birthday cakes for her family members. Being a Thomas, she never tired of hearing those steam engine whistle at the Thomas-Mashburn Engine Parade every July 4th in Cumming. She was a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Coy Gravitt; and siblings, George "Roscoe" Thomas, Mahlon "Doodler" Thomas, Geneva Thomas Martin, and Bonnie Thomas.
She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Jean Burruss of Dawsonville, and Inez Smith of Gainesville; brother, Harold "Bud" Thomas of Cumming; sister-in-law, Carolyn Thomas of Cumming. She is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Dephene Gravitt of Cumming, Jimmy and Dean Gravitt of Cumming, Kenneth and Judy Gravitt of Buford; daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Guerry Garrett of Cleveland, GA; grandchildren, Mike and Ann Gravitt, Cindy and Tim Henderson, Angie and David Jennings, Kathy and John Carroll, Keith and Crystal Gravitt, Kerry Waycaster, and Kevin Waycaster; 13 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Cumming Senior Living and Agape Hospice Care for their amazing care and love they shared during the last few years of Tot's life.
Funeral services for Mrs. Gravitt will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
