Lawrenceville, GA LONG - Retired educator, local author, and humorist Mary Frazier Long, age 89, of Lawrenceville GA, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Sanctuary of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, 165 S. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Mary was born in Lawrenceville in 1932 to Marvin & Alma Frazier. She grew up, in her words, "going barefoot everywhere" in Lawrenceville. She spent days in her father's store and had her first job at the town cinema, which is now the Tabernacle of Christ church. After graduating from Lawrenceville High School, Mary earned degrees from the University of Georgia and West Georgia College. She taught public school for 34 years. A lifelong advocate for public education, Mary was a former president of the Georgia Retired Educators Association, member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and was appointed to a statewide task force on education by then Gov. Jimmy Carter. Mary authored many books, including About Lawrenceville and Old Georgia Privies, and she wrote the Road Runner, a column for the Gwinnett Citizen newspaper. She was known as the Lawrenceville historian and she provided commentary for the Lawrenceville Trolley Tours. Mary was a lifelong, active member of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mary established a scholarship program using proceeds from her books and speeches. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Dean Long, Sr., her parents, and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, William ("Bill") Dean Long, Jr. & Lynn Long of Dacula, and Victor & Ashley Long of Jefferson; 4 grandchildren, Jaletta Long Smith (Andrew), and Felicia, Maggie, and Elijah Long; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the home of Mary & Dean Long in Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mary Long Scholarship Fund at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

