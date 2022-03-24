Jefferson, GA Mary Ellen Smith, age 85, of Jefferson passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Survivors include her grandchildren Chris Freeman and wife Brittney, Andrew Freeman and wife Emily; son -in- law Jerry Dwight Freeman; great grandchildren Gavin Sewell, Keller Freeman, Layla Freeman, Drew Freeman and Riley Freeman. She was preceded in death by her husband Leverette Wade Smith and daughter Kathy Ann Bogus. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Derrick Lawrence will be officiating. Interment to follow at East Shadow Lawn Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends 1:00 pm, Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.