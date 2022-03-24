Jefferson, GA Mary Ellen Smith, age 85, of Jefferson passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Survivors include her grandchildren Chris Freeman and wife Brittney, Andrew Freeman and wife Emily; son -in- law Jerry Dwight Freeman; great grandchildren Gavin Sewell, Keller Freeman, Layla Freeman, Drew Freeman and Riley Freeman. She was preceded in death by her husband Leverette Wade Smith and daughter Kathy Ann Bogus. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Derrick Lawrence will be officiating. Interment to follow at East Shadow Lawn Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends 1:00 pm, Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
