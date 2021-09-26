Flowery Branch, GA Mary Ellen Day, age 62, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shari Parker; parents, Fred and Pearl Day; and brothers, Steve Day and Louis Day. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Tiffany Richey of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Cade Richey, Paige Hardy, Angel Carter, Ricky Parker, Jr.; great grandchildren, Abigail Parker, Charlotte Hardy, Sophia Mosley, Riley Carter; sister, Susie Day; and several nieces and nephews. Ms. Day was born June 11, 1959 in Buford, GA. She received her education at North Gwinnet High School. She was a nurse at Buford Manor Nursing Home for a while. She was of the Baptist Faith. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mercy Baptist Church, 3796 Tanners Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507 with Rev. Carl Helton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
