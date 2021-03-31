Dacula, GA Mary Catherine Hankamer, 83, of Dacula, GA, passed away on February 5, 2021, after a valiant battle with progressive heart and kidney failure.
Mary aka "Cathy", was born on November 23, 1937, to Charles and Helen Flynn in Coconut Grove, FL . After graduating from Coral Gables Senior High School in 1956, she went on to start a 35-year career at Tropigas later known as Amerigas. After graduation, Cathy joined the Coconut Grove Woman's Club. Until her death, Cathy held the distinction of being the "oldest living member of the Coconut Grove Woman's Club", maintaining her membership for over 60 years.
In 1954 she met Edmond Day Hankamer, the love of her life. They wed in 1956 and remained married for 63 years. Ed and Cathy had two children, Deborah and Kim, both of whom loved and cherished their parents more than any words could possibly convey.
Cathy loved to travel. She, Ed and her mother, Helen Flynn, traveled all over Europe, Canada and cruised the Caribbean 13 times. These were by far some of the happier times in their lives.
Cathy was predeceased by her loving husband Ed Hankamer, her mother and father, Charles and Helen Flynn and her brothers and sister, Charles Flynn Jr., Edward Flynn and Frances Boyd. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Gilkey and Kimberly Hankamer-Sauer and her grandchildren Rachel Sanders and RJ Gilkey.
Cathy was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her life with her many friends and family and choose not to have a service. Instead, she asked to be remembered in this passage by an unknown author; "Think once of me when you are glad, and while you live, I shall not die".
