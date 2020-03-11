Cumming
Mary Bearden
Mary Elizabeth Bearden, most recently of Cumming, GA, passed away on March 5th, 2020 at 79 years old. She is survived by her loving husband, Felix Bearden; her two sisters, Jane Driggers and Juddy Becco; and her two daughters, Angela Markwalter & Kelly Caldwell; two sons-in-law, Gary Markwalter & Dale Caldwell; grandchildren, Caitlyn & Ian Sadler, Dani Caldwell, & Abi Sweitzer; and a plethora of nieces and nephews whom she treasured. The funeral service will be Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 2 PM at Midway United Methodist Church; 5025 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30004. She requested before her passing that every attendee wear bright colors instead of black, as she wanted this to be a celebration. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society and a basket will be set up for donations of small items for Family's Promise, a ministry for the homeless.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bearden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.