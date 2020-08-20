Lawrenceville, GA Mary Barrett Poole, age 77 of Lawrenceville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating is Pastor Bob Mahon. Entombment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder, GA 30680. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
