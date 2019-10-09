Blairsville, GA
Mrs Mary Arnold (Blair)
Mrs. Mary Blair Arnold age 88 of Blairsville passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Mountain View Chapel. Interment and graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm from the East Shadowlawn Cemetery in Lawrenceville. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-8:00 pm.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.
