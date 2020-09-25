Sugar Hill, GA Mary Ann Major, age 66, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away September 24, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Keith Major (Rebecca), of Buford, GA, Chris Dinsmore, of Dawsonville, GA, Nathan Dinsmore (Kim), of Dahlonega, GA, Brian Dinsmore, of Cumming, GA, and Kevin Major (Laura), of Cumming, GA, sister, Kathleen Cummings (Wesley), of Sugar Hill, GA, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 4:00 PM Sunday September 27, 2020 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. T. John Dell officiating. Interment will follow at Murrayville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
