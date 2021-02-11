Martha Wilkins

Tiger, GA Martha Cobb Wilkins, age 89, of Tiger, Georgia, passed away on February 10, 2021.
Martha was a native of Atlanta, and retired from The Myrick Company in Peachtree Corners. She was a Christian, a lifelong Methodist, and was a church organist for many years. She was a natural entertainer, and loved to host friends and family for weddings, showers, and dinner parties. She was an excellent cook, and was famous for her pound cakes. Throughout the years, she was an active member of the P.T.A., a band parent, and campground host. She enjoyed reading, square dancing, and RV travel. In retirement, she and her husband, Harry Wilkins, traveled the east coast from Key West to Canada, and made several cross country trips.
Most of all Martha enjoyed being an active part of her family's and friend's lives; she was a loyal friend to many. She was happiest when she was spoiling her children, grandchildren, god-daughter, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Annie Cobb; her brother, Herman Cobb.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harry Wilkins, her sons, Tony (Patty) and Steve (Karen) and grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, John, Becca, and David Wilkins, and her brother, David Cobb.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Buford United Methodist Church, Buford, GA.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
