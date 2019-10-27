Dacula, GA
Martha Peevy
Peevy - Martha E. Peevy, age 73 of Dacula, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held 3:30 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Peevy, Rev. Kenneth Parker and Rev. Gerald Hudlow officiating. The burial will follow at Alcova Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Mrs. Peevy was a Para Professional with the Gwinnett County School System. She was known for great wisdom and knowledge of God's word. She taught Sunday School for many years and was part of the Community Bible Study in Dacula. Mrs. Peevy had a deep, abiding love for everyone she met and was hospitable and gracious by opening her home to many friends and family thru the years. Her greatest joy was to be around her children and grandchildren, from providing Sunday dinner to attending many ballgames and other important events. She made her family a priority and was such a blessing as a Mother, Mother-in-law, Nana and friend. Mrs. Peevy was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Peevy; parents, Inman & Oza Hawkins Etheridge, brother, Jerry Etheridge, and granddaughter, Anna Grace Peevy. She is survived by her children, Mark & Ginger Peevy, Loganville; Andy & Leslie Peevy, Auburn; Jim & Julie Peevy; Julie & Brian Cavoretto, all of Dacula; grandchildren, Jake, Lindsey, Brooke, Drew, Ray, Keenan, Carter, Caleb, Spencer, Kate, Chandler, Clayton & Coleman. The family will receive friends, 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 and 1:30 to 3:30 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.