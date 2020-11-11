Grayson, GA Martha Nell Wilbanks Emmons passed gently into the arms of her Savior on November 7, 2020. She was 87 years old. Born in McNairy County, TN, on July 2, 1933, the youngest of six children, she was a graduate of Selmer High School where her senior yearbook states, "A loving smile she gave to all." This statement would be true throughout her life. She married the love of her life on Christmas Day, 1951, and they were blessed to share almost 64 years together before his death in 2015.

She was an avid reader, a talented golfer, an expert quilter, and a lover of music and animals. Her cooking was legendary and her sweet tea a favorite among her family and friends. She loved to travel and had an extraordinary memory and a gift for numbers. For her children and grandchildren, she was always the best audience and most loyal fan. "Marmee" was proud of every accomplishment and supported every passion and interest.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ray Emmons; by her parents Eddie O. and Artie Hagy Wilbanks; her brothers J.D., Haze, and Johnny Wilbanks; her sisters, Athalee Christopher & Clara Roberts. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Ted) Morrow of Stone Mountain, GA, David (Jackie) Emmons of Grayson, GA; grandchildren, Katy (Pete) Stigers of Bristol, TN; Anne (Jake) Cullens of Brooklyn, NY; Amy Morrow- (Kelly) Hall of Stone Mountain, GA; Maggie (Daniel) Penton of Titusville, FL; Tanner, Taylor, Hunter & Emily Emmons of Grayson, GA; great-grandchildren, Nell & Peter James Stigers Jr, and Naomi & Bethany Penton; brother- & sister-in-law, Jerry Lyn "Nick" & Gerry Emmons of Selmer, TN, dozens of beloved nieces and nephews and precious friends.

Visitation will be at Shackelford Funeral Directors-Selmer on Friday, 11/13/2020, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM at Mount Vinson UMC in Stantonville, TN.

