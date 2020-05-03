Lawerenceville
Martha J. Hunter
Marti (Martha J. Hudson) Hunter, age 80 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Marti was born in Conyers, GA and graduated from Rockdale High School. She attended Atlanta Real Estate School and went on to work for Ackerman Real Estate. Marti then attended Omni Travel School, working as a travel consultant for Business Travel, Inc. She also worked as a Certified Cruise Consultant for Norwegian Cruise Lines. She went on to attend Atlanta Interior Decorating School and was an interior decorator for years. She also owned her own cleaning business. The last few years she felt her greatest accomplishment had been God leading her to write Devotions. Through these Daily Devotions she impacted many people's lives. Marti was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Willard Camp Sunday School class. She is survived by her daughter, Gina Bowen; daughter and son in law, Roni and Audie Payne; step-daughter, Brijin Hunter; grandchildren, Justin Bowen, Mandy Reagin, B.J. Stockton, Brittany Borgula; great granddaughters, Haley and Jordon Blankenship; brother, Robert Hudson; brother and sister in law, Mark and Janie Hudson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
