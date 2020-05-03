Lula
Martha Evelyn Ward
Martha Evelyn Ward, 78, of Lula, GA passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Mrs. Ward was born in Gwinnett County, Georgia to the late Leatus and Pauline (Stancil) Lord. Martha is survived by her children Patricia Wells and husband Bill of Lawrenceville, John "Bo" Lunsford, Jr. of Lula, daughter-in-law Diane "Dee" Lunsford of Snellville, sisters Sadie Bentley of Snellville and Zelma Johnson of Dacula and brother George Nelms of Lawrenceville. She is also survived by grandchildren Brantley Wells and his wife Christen of Alpharetta and Samantha Wells, of Sandy Springs, Rachel and Dylan Lunsford of Lula, Jason Lunsford and his wife Rebecca of Lilburn, Amy Frederick and her husband Matthew of Auburn and greatgrandchildren William and Quinlan Wells. Martha is preceded in death by husband John "Zeke" Lunsford, Sr., husband Howard Ward, son Jackie "Fred" Lunsford, sisters Mary Sewell, Syble Pippin and brother Edward "Sonny" Lord. Martha was a loving mother and devoted wife. She also had a successful career in the beauty and fashion business outside the home. Martha was a beauty salon owner in Lawrenceville, salon and spa manager in Gainesville and worked in retail sales in Gainesville and Commerce. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.wagesandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation is requested to the Salvation Army.
