Lawrenceville
Martha Rebecca Darsey (Stubbs)
Martha Rebecca Stubbs Darsey, age 104, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Montrose, GA, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph Emmett Stubbs and Martha Leonora Pierce Stubbs. She was married to Ralph Darsey. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband....also, brothers, J.P. Stubbs, (Mary), John Wesley Stubbs, (Maxie), Jack Stubbs, (Bernice, Roxie), and sisters, Hattie Stubbs Langley, (Richard), Hazel Stubbs Wade, (Harry). She is survived by her son Ralph Joel Darsey and his wife, Martha Collins Darsey; granddaughter, Andrea Darsey Harrison and her husband, Sidney
Harrison,
great granddaughters,
Ansleigh Shae Harrison
and Alyssa Kate
Harrison all of Lawrenceville, GA. Also surviving her are several nieces and nephews. She was born in Montrose, GA where she lived the first ninety five years of her life. She then moved to Lawrenceville to be nearer to her son and his family. From age twelve she was a member of Montrose Baptist Church. She retired from the US Postal Service after 22 years. Graveside service to be held at Dublin Memorial Gardens, Dublin, GA on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:00pm (Noon). Rev. Steve Hamrick and Rev. Randy Mimbs will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity or to Montrose Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.