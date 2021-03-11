Lawrenceville, GA Marshall Ray Boatright 53, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Whiddon Boatright and Mille Laverne Boatright, Wallace Grimball Denmark and Mary Mecer Dozier Denmark Morris and Henry Chapman Morris; uncle, Dwight Whiddon Boatright. He is survived by his parents, Ronald Wayne Boatright and Mary Sue Denmark Boatright; children, Benjamin Mercer Boatright, Mary Grace Boatright; and the mother of his children, Martha Barnett; siblings, Mary Cynthia Evans and Laurie Lynn McCranie; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Marshall was born in Jacksonville FL. He attended Sandalwood Jr.- Sr. High School and graduated from Georgia Southern University. He was an avid and skilled golfer, having played in numerous tournaments in high school and college. He was also talented in drawing and horticulture especially bonsai. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, Mershon, GA 31551 or the Boatright Memorial Scholarship fund at Georgia Tech. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
