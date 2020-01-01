Gainesville, GA
Marsha Wells (Gammell)
Marsha Gammell Bagley Wells, age 71, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, David B. Wells, Gainesville, GA; children, Kimberly Bagley Jackson and husband, Richard Jackson, Charleston, SC and Melissa Bagley Bier and husband, Todd Bier, Sugar Hill, GA; step son, Bradford Lawrence Wells, Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jackson, Ansley Jackson, Evan Bier and Madison Bier; sister, Nancy Jenkins, Hoschton, GA; and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wells was born October 21, 1948 in Decatur, GA. She was a 1966 graduate of Gordon High School in Atlanta, GA and continued her education at the Emory School of Dentistry. Mrs. Wells was a retired Dental Hygienist with her husband, Dr. David B. Wells, D.D.S.'s office. "A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Wild Timber Club House. 6235 Wild Timber Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund in memory of Marsha Wells.
To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.