St. Simons Island, GA Mark Steven Eckert, 72, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the home of his former wife on St. Simons Island. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born August 7, 1948 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Eugene and Florence L Eckert, he was a 1966 graduate of Marist High School in Bayonne. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. He received a BA and MS from the University of Oklahoma and an MA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Mr. Eckert was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed golfing and was an avid reader. He was the former County Administrator for Glynn County, GA; City Manager for Cocoa Beach, FL; and the Assistant County Administrator for Mesa County, CO. I addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a step son, Alexander Magnant.
Survivors include his step daughter, Chelsea Magnant of St Simons Island, a grandson, Jaxson Magnant of Gainesville, GA, two brothers, Scott Eckert and wife Laura of Hawthorne, NJ, and Craig Eckert and wife Karen of New Lenox, IL, and his former wife Jackie Magnant of St. Simons Island.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
