...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly
during the afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Lilburn, GA Mark Stephen Fain, 53, of Lilburn, GA passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. He is survived by his son, Jesse James Fain of Lula, GA; father, Donald Fain; and mother, Eleanor Sheriff Fain, both of Lilburn, GA. No formal services are scheduled at this time.
