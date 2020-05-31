Lawrenceville
Marjorie Moss Bates
Marjorie Moss Bates, 94, of Lawrenceville, died peacefully after a brief illness, May 25, 2020, at Eastside Medical Center. She was born in Henry County, GA, but spent most of her adult life with her late husband, Joe Douglas Bates, in Stone Mountain & Snellville, GA. Those wishing to remember Margie, with a memorial gift, are invited to consider Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2208 Main St., E., Snellville, GA 30078, or a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Bates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.