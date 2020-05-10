Marie Sullivan
Snellville
Marie Piper Sullivan
Marie Piper Sullivan, long-time resident of Decatur and more recently Snellville, was born, the youngest of eleven children, on December 1, 1922 in Covington, Ga. She died May 6, 2020, after a short-term illness at the age of 97. She leaves behind 4 children, 12 grandchildren (6 and their spouses), and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, in a private ceremony, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
