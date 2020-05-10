Snellville
Marie Piper Sullivan
Marie Piper Sullivan, long-time resident of Decatur and more recently Snellville, was born, the youngest of eleven children, on December 1, 1922 in Covington, Ga. She died May 6, 2020, after a short-term illness at the age of 97. She leaves behind 4 children, 12 grandchildren (6 and their spouses), and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, in a private ceremony, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.