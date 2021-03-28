Winder, GA Marie Givens, age 73 of Winder Georgia passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 peacefully at her residence. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Lawson Funeral Home with internment to follow at Oakland Community Cemetery in Lawrenceville, Ga The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 12:00pm to 9:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm. The family request flowers to be sent. Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements at 4532 Highway 53 , Hoschton Georgia 30548 , 706-654-0966 or you can visit our website at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org to leave online condolences for the family.

