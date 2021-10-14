Winder, GA Marie Laycock, 98 years old, passed away on October 8th, 2021.
Marie was born on Block Island, Rhode Island on April 14, 1923. Her family later moved to Warwick, RI, where she graduated from Nelson W. Aldrich High School in 1941. During WWII she worked at the Quonset Point Naval Base in Davisville, RI. After the war she met and married Roy Laycock. They and their infant son later moved to Charlotte, NC where she worked and retired from General Motors Corp. After her husband of 52 years passed away, she spent her remaining years in Dacula, GA with her son and his family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Laycock, her father, Edgar J Dorion, mother, Carrie May and her older sister, Gladys May Cole.
She is survived by her loving family; son, Lynn E. Laycock, daughter in law, Donna, and grandchildren, Lian and Emily of Dacula, GA; niece, Donna Laycock Davis and family of Cranston RI; nephew, David Cole and family of Camden SC and dear friend, Iva Peak of Charlotte NC. With love and a heavy heart we say goodbye to Marie who was kind and giving to everyone and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:00pm at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Mint Hill, NC 28227 with a service to follow at one o'clock in the funeral home chapel. Marie will be laid to rest privately at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville, SC 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for the Laycock family.
