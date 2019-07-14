Marietta, GA
Marie Britt Duncan
Marie Britt Duncan, 87, passed away on July 8, 2019. Marie was born on January 17, 1932 in Grayson, Georgia and was a graduate of Lawrenceville High School.
Marie is survived by her daughter Lisa Duncan Shirley (Frank), son Eric Duncan, grandchildren Wesley (Tania), Austin and Tyler, great grandchildren Tristan and Addison, sister Grace Britt Cain and many nieces and nephews.
Marie obtained may accomplishments in her life . In 1951, Marie was crowned Miss Lawrenceville. She was Executive Director for the March of Dimes for 35 years for Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, Pickens, Douglas and Bartow Counties. After retirement from the March of Dimes she volunteered at the Cobb County youth detention Center. In addition to volunteering, she became a Master Gardener in February 2002.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday July 20, 2019 at the chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home 180 Church Street Marietta, GA 30060. The family will receive friends and family from 12 PM on Saturday
In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to do so may make donations in Marie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20096-6011 or alz.org.
