Margie Harrison

Buford
Margie Nell Harrison (Williams)
Margie Williams Harrison, age 90, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Aline Williams, Sr. and brothers Bobby and Russell Williams. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Rufus Garner Harrison. Margie is survived by her daughters Becky Harrison Mitchell and husband, Ray and Donnice Harrison Justice and husband, Ed. She is survived by grandchildren Brad Mitchell and wife Colleen, Tonya Mitchell Hall and husband Stacy, and Ginger Justice. Great grandchildren, Amelia and Wesley Mitchell, and Garrett, Parker and Hailey Hall. She is survived by brothers and sisters Farris Orr, Paul Williams, Jr. and wife, Jenny, Judy Tatum and husband, Charles, and Doug Williams and wife, Mary Helen. Margie retired from Gwinnett Hospital System after 39 years of service as a nurse. Margie grew up in the Friendship Community and was a member of the Baptist faith. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Friendship Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA with Rev. Ted Williams officiating.
