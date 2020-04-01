Snellville
Margene Moulder
Margene Moulder, age 90, of Snellville, GA passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Mount. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A public memorial service honoring the life of Margene will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount. Zion Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
