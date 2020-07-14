Margaret White Taylor, age 98, of Hoschton, GA and formerly of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Keith Taylor; son, Kenneth Taylor; parents, Austin and Villy Fowler White; brother, Billy White; and sister, Mildred White Wheeler. Mrs. Taylor is survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn H. White, Buford, GA; nieces, Sherry Jo Wheeler Johnson, Hoschton, GA, Joan White, Buford, GA, Bonnie Ruth (Billy) Long, Monroe, GA, Carol Doss Thompson, Toccoa, GA, and Vivian (Ronnie) Jenkins, Millen, GA; nephew, Terry (Mary) White, Buford, GA; step grandchildren, Barbara Standridge, Ball Ground, GA, Dwayne Standridge and Tony Standridge; great nieces and great nephews; and several beloved cousins. Mrs. Taylor was born June 26, 1922 in Buford, GA and was a long time resident of Buford, GA. She was a 1942 graduate of Lawrenceville High School in Lawrenceville, GA. She retired from Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in Lawrenceville, GA and she also worked as a former bookkeeper for the Lumite Company in Buford, GA. She served on the Gwinnett County Water Authority. Mrs. Taylor enjoyed traveling and traveled to all forty-eight states of the United States of America including Canada and Mexico. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Hardee's Breakfast Club and Birthday Club in Buford, GA, Peoples Bank Travel Club, and a charter member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church in Buford, GA. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Board of Trustees at Truett McConnell College and was very involved in the North Georgia School of Gospel Music. She and her late husband, Keith, were actively involved with Convention Gospel Singings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. James D. Dillin officiating. Interment will follow at Gravel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Georgia School of Gospel Music in memory of Margaret White Taylor. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

