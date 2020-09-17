Hoschton, GA Margaret Tuck Stephens, age 91, of Hoschton, GA passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, William S. "Bill" Stephens, Jr.; her parents, Palmer and Julia Frances Puckett Tuck; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Audrey Tuck. Mrs. Stephens is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Smitty and Sandra Stephens, Hoschton; grandsons, Jason Wesley Stephens, East Point, GA and Benjamin Raymond Stephens, Hoschton; step grandchildren, Jan and Greg Stark, Houston, TX, Mona Rainey, Hoschton, Darla Lopez, Hoschton, Angela and Brandon Billing, Athens, TN, Margaret Rainey, Commerce, GA; two great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Stephens was born in Atlanta, GA. She was retired from the U. S. Forest Service Regional Office in Atlanta after thirty-seven years of Federal Government service. Mrs. Stephens was a participant in the Emory Health Initiative Study programs. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton, GA and also of Orchard Knob Baptist Church in Atlanta. Mrs. Stephens was a member of AARP North Fulton Association. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Blain Spence officiating. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in East Point, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 at the funeral home.

