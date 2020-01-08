Buford
Margaret Frances Tedesco (D'Alesio)
Margaret Frances Tedesco, age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Michael Tedesco; son, Michael Tedesco; great-grandson, Michael Tedesco. Mrs. Tedesco is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Robert Conklin; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister, Antionette "Alley" Matcoske, NY. She was born August 28, 1926 in Staten Island, NY. She worked at W.P.A. in Staten Island, NY. Mrs. Tedesco relocated to Florida in 1958 and worked at Greenacres Elementary School as a cafeteria worker. Mrs. Tedesco relocated to Georgia in 2011. Mrs. Tedesco was an avid bingo player for most of her life and loved dancing, crafting, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
