Snellville, GA Margaret Snell Cash, 93, of Snellville, GA passed away December 13 , 2020. She was born in Opp, Alabama to Arthur and Avis Snell, and was the last of five siblings who preceded her Gerald Snell, Buddy Snell, and Janet Burgess of Mobile, AL, Junior Snell of Opp, AL and Ramona Ward of LaGrange, GA.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James N. Cash; her daughter, Kay Lewis of Loganville, Ga, her son and daughter-in-law Alan and Elaine Cash of Loganville, GA; four grandchildren, Shelley Drexler, Rick Boone, David Boone and wife Ashley, Bryan Cash and wife Cheryl; six great-grandchildren Andy Drexler, Dillion Drexler, Christopher Drexler, Caleb Boone, Anna Boone, and Taylor Boone.
Margaret will be remembered for her giving heart and her strong faith. She loved teaching Sunday School at Stone Mountain Baptist Tabernacle and taking care of her grandchildren. She spent many hours studying the word of God and watching Church services with her husband on Sunday. She also enjoyed reading the Grace in Focus magazine. Her walk with the Lord sustained her through every circumstance, and she poured out His love to all she met.
She will be greatly missed, but we will not suffer as those that have no hope as we look forward to seeing her again. "Blessed in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones." Psalm 116:15.
In Margaret's memory, any donations, send to Grace Evangelical Society at faithalone.org.
