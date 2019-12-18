Snellville
Margaret Rider
Margaret R. Rider passed away on December 14, 2019, at the age of 97 in Wiggins, Mississippi.
Margaret Resmondo was born in Pensacola, Florida, on September 5, 1922. Margaret married Chapman G. Rider in September of 1940 and had 2 children, Bobby and Patricia. Margaret and Chap were happily married for 44 years and enjoyed a good life with family and friends. They enjoyed traveling and grandchildren until Chap past away in February of 1984. Margaret remained a single grandmother and great grandmother until her passing.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter and their families as well as her brother Howard Diamond. Bobby has 3 children Brooks, Darrell, and Shannon and 6 grandchildren. While Pat has 2 children Eddie and Keith and 4 grandchildren.
Margaret Rider was loved by her family and will be missed by all that knew her.
