Margaret Pettus Meg Oliver

Lilburn, GA Margaret "Meg" Pettus Oliver, Age 58, of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Meg was born on October 3, 1962 in Atlanta, GA to Terry Gordon Pettus and Patricia "Pat" (Martin) Pettus. As a young girl, Meg was raised in Lilburn, GA and attended Lilburn Elementary, Lilburn Middle School, and was a graduate of the 1979 class at Parkview High School. She went on to attend Brenau University and the University of Georgia, where she was a Zeta sorority member. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1983 with a bachelors in Special Education. Throughout Meg's 20+ years of teaching special education throughout Barrow and Gwinnett Counties, she taught at: Winder Barrow High School, Meadowcreek High School, Berkmar High School, Norcross High School, Dacula High School, and Parkview High School. Meg not only taught but also was the varsity cheerleading coach at Winder-Barrow High School, Meadowcreek High School, Berkmar High School and Norcross High School. She LOVED all her students, cheerleaders, and their parents as well. Meg also worked at Gwinnett Technical College and taught in their summer program. Due to her Lupus complications, Meg had to retire from teaching in 2003. Meg was a bright light to anyone she met and enjoyed being there for others in their time of need. She had the biggest heart of anyone you have ever met, and she enjoyed encouraging others. Meg also shared a big love of country music and loved Christmas time with her daughter and twin granddaughters. She loved all her family, extended-family, and wonderful friends, of which she had many. Meg was a member of Mountain Park First United Methodist Church in Lilburn. Meg had a deep and loving relationship with the Lord. She was dearly loved by all her family and many friends and will be forever missed. Meg is proceeded in death by her grandparents, Everett "Gingie" Martin and Marie "Nana" Dennis Martin; Hank "Pop" Pettus and Maragret "Mimi" Vaughn Pettus. She is survived by her parents Terry and Pat Pettus of Lilburn, GA, her husband Robert Oliver of Lilburn, GA, her daughter Ashley Fisher and granddaughters Audrey and Savannah Fisher of Lawrenceville, GA. The graveside service will be Sunday, November 15 at 2pm at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. Rev. William Maxey and Rev. Ellynda Lipsey will officiate.

