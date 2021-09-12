Sugar Hill, GA Margaret O'Neal Fresh 73, of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 9th, 2021.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Clifton Fresh Sr.
She is survived by her children; Brianna Fresh of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Christy Fresh of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Amanda Sheppard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Michael Sheppard of Dahlonega, Georgia; and Virginia Alice Fresh of Gadsen, Alabama.
Sister; Mary Sue Sutton of Marietta, Georgia.
Grandchildren; Megan Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Max Smith of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Michael Sheppard Jr; of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Robert Fresh of Norcross, Georgia; Maddison Bly of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Maylen Bly of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Danielle Sheppard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Tatum Neely of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Micah Jared Swift of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Brynn Tatum Crain; and Jake Watford Crain.
Great grandchildren; Aria Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Londyn Fresh of Snellville, Georgia; Blake Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Victor Sheppard of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Brynn Tatum Crain Jr. of Gadsen, Alabama; and McCartney Kate Crain of Gadsen, Alabama.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11:00am until 1:00pm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 1:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
