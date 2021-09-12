Margaret O'Neal Fresh

Sugar Hill, GA Margaret O'Neal Fresh 73, of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 9th, 2021.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Clifton Fresh Sr.

She is survived by her children; Brianna Fresh of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Christy Fresh of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Amanda Sheppard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Michael Sheppard of Dahlonega, Georgia; and Virginia Alice Fresh of Gadsen, Alabama.

Sister; Mary Sue Sutton of Marietta, Georgia.

Grandchildren; Megan Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Max Smith of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Michael Sheppard Jr; of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Robert Fresh of Norcross, Georgia; Maddison Bly of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Maylen Bly of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Danielle Sheppard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Tatum Neely of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Micah Jared Swift of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Brynn Tatum Crain; and Jake Watford Crain.

Great grandchildren; Aria Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Londyn Fresh of Snellville, Georgia; Blake Turner of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Victor Sheppard of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Brynn Tatum Crain Jr. of Gadsen, Alabama; and McCartney Kate Crain of Gadsen, Alabama.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11:00am until 1:00pm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 1:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899

Service information

Sep 17
Viewing
Friday, September 17, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr.
Cumming, GA 30040
Sep 17
Funeral Service
Friday, September 17, 2021
1:00PM
Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
