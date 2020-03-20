Auburn
Margaret Louise Mooney (Hudgins)
Margaret H. Mooney, age 80, of Gainesville, GA passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Rev. John "Buster" Mooney; and brother-in-law, Rev. Larry McDaniel. She is survived by her children, Johnny and Ann Mooney, Auburn, GA, Ricky and Dixie Mooney, Monroe, GA, Trina and Eddie Johnson, Dacula, GA, Darlene and Roger Knight, Gainesville, GA, Annette and David Morgan, Jefferson, GA, Jackey and Karen Mooney, Ball Ground, GA and Jimmy Mooney, Bowden, GA; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Hudgins Matthews, Winder, GA and Sue Hudgins McDaniel, Lawrenceville, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Cathy Hudgins, Monroe, GA, Jerry Hudgins, Helen, GA, Harrison and Regina Hudgins, Auburn, GA and Dillard and Linda Hudgins, Carnesville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Mooney was born July 11, 1939 in Cumming, GA. She was a retired custodian from Peachtree Road Baptist Church in Suwanee, GA. She also had worked for Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. Mauldin was a long time member of Peachtree Road Baptist Church, Suwanee, GA. Funeral services will be held at Peachtree Road Baptist Church, Suwanee, GA, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Preston Moore and Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. Mrs. Mooney will lie in state at 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Peachtree Road Baptist Church Cemetery, Suwanee, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, March 20th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mooney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.