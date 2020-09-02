Margaret Mary Peggy Christy

Duluth, GA Margaret Mary Christy; "Peggy", age 77, passed from this life, late afternoon on August 6, 2020. A beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she will be missed dearly.

One of her greatest accomplishments was opening and running a restaurant, Trawlers, in North Myrtle Beach, SC. She loved gardening, spending time with family, adventures with friends and playing sudoku every morning. Peggy is survived by her daughter Nancy, son in law Brian, granddaughters Jessica and Alexandra, grandson Tyler, great grandson Decker, sister Nancy Jane and nephew Tommy as well as his wife Zoe and three daughters.

"Though her smile is gone forever, and her hand I cannot touch, I still have so many memories, of the one I loved so much. Her memory is now my keepsake, which with I'll never part. God has her in her keeping, I have her in my heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten."

In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a small private service.

Peggy was generous with her time and small income. She was quick to help a person in need with a meal or a donation. If you are so inclined, we ask that donations are made in Peggy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, her favorite charity.

