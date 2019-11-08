Margaret Kemp

Buford
Margaret "Tina" Kemp (Hutchins)
Margaret "Tina" Hutchins Kemp, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Harold Kemp; grandson, Jamie Sheppard; parents, Dr. Harry and Barbara Hutchins; brother, Harry Hutchins, Jr.; sister, Beth Hutchins Thompson. Mrs. Kemp is survived by her children, Robby and Michelle Kemp, Braselton, GA, Felicia Kemp Butler, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Kai Kemp, Kayli Perkins, Justin Sheppard; great-grandchildren, Jay Sheppard, Tianna Gooch, Haley Kemp, Brentley Perkins, Bayli Perkins, Ryker Kemp, Brynna Perkins, Brandon Sheppard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jody Hutchins, Roswell, GA, Margie and Ray Stogner, Buford, GA, Emily and Dave Troutman, Colorado; uncle, Dorsey and Louise Hutchins, Winder, GA; aunt, Lucy Jones Hutchins, Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Kemp was born February 14, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1963 graduate of Buford High School. Mrs. Kemp was a retired administrative assistant and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Buford, GA. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Buford, GA, with Rev. Craig Murray officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7th at Flanigan Funeral Home. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3219 Bethlehem Church Road, Buford, GA 30518, in memory of Tina Hutchins.
