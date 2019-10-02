Lawrenceville
Margaret A. "Peggy" Feitt
Margaret A. "Peggy" Feitt, age 93, of Lawrenceville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Dogwood Forest of Grayson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Leonard E. "Budd" Feitt. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Margaret Feitt Boles of Lawrenceville, GA; granddaughter, Karen Boles of Suwanee, GA; other relatives and friends. The Service Honoring the Life of Peggy Feitt will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Road Lutheran Church, 1004 Oak Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (770-979-6391) with Rev. Gary Dehnke officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4th from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. On Saturday, October 5th the family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. Those desiring may make donations to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502. Condolences may be read or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, Lawrenceville Chapel (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.