Buford
Mardell Hosch (Westbrooks)
Mardell Westbrooks Hosch, age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, Walter Loyal Hosch, Buford, GA. She is survived by her children, Robert (Diane) Hosch, Cumming, GA, Patricia Hosch Hudlow, Suwanee, GA, Michael (Lynn) Hosch, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Trace Hudlow, Jenny Hosch Bojo, Jarred (Heather) Hosch, Madelyn Hosch (Madison) Macalmon, Kara Hosch (Will) Head, Caitlin Hosch (Adam) Parker, Kyler Hosch; great-grandchildren, Mary Kate Bojo, Claire Bojo, Tucker Bojo, Peyton Head, Maddox Head, Natalie Hosch, Naomi Hosch, Audrey Hosch, Griffin Macalmon, Audrey Rose Parker, William Knox Macalmon; sisters, Kathleen Crowe, Lawrenceville, GA, Willie Mae Pugh, Buford, GA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Hosch was born July 25, 1926 in Buford, GA. She is retired from Lovable Company. A longtime member of West Buford Baptist Church. She was known for her famous cakes. Mrs. Hosch was a member of the Silverstone Choir at First Baptist Church of Buford. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:30 p., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kenneth Parker, Rev. Jerry Bennett and Rev. Jerry McCormick officiating. Interment to follow at the Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Buford Baptist Church building fund 1050 W. Shadburn Ave. Buford, GA. in memory of Mardell W. Hosch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.