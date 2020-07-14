ROBERTSON - M. L. Robertson (Martin Levi), age 91 of Loganville/Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. M. L. was a member of the Lawrenceville First Christian Church. He was a Veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S.M.C. and Navy. M. L. retired from AT&T with 37 years of service at age 55. He and his wife lived in Pigeon Forge, TN after retirement for 13 years, before moving back here. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Faye Robertson, and his brother, (Bubber) Gene Robertson. M. L. is survived by his Sons: Martin Doyle Robertson of Augusta; Kirk Robertson & wife Pennie of Apalachicola, FL; Daughter: Vicki Van Horn & husband Fred of Loganville; Grandchildren: Drew Robertson (Tina), Kirsha Dudenhausen (Will), Matthew Hall, Dakota Cogdill (Brittney), Nolan Kirk Robertson U.S.M.C.; Great Grandchildren: Sophia, Cassandra, Levi, & Wyatt; Numerous Nieces & Nephews. A Graveside Service & Celebration of Life will be announced for friends & family later in the year. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of M. Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.