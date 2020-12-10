Dacula, GA Mrs. Lucille Lorraine Johnson Moniz, age 82, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Lucille was born on Friday, April 1, 1938 in Bermuda. She was the daughter of the late Lubin Johnson and the late Helena Barnes Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David William Moniz. Lucille was a talented cook, baker, and a crafter. She loved to travel, enjoying trips to see family in Bermuda, Saba, Florida, and Minnesota. She was a childcare provider for many years and the children lucky enough to have been placed in her care, still call her Nannie. Lucille is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael & Tracy Moniz, Patricia Tollefson & Sue McCloud, Sharon & Rigo Gonzalez, Cathy Dreher, Tim & Bonnie Felch; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sister, Millie Foreman; and several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for Mrs. Lucille Moniz will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may watch a live stream of the service on the Sherrell-Westbury Facebook page. Interment will follow at Stark United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Moniz family.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Moniz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.