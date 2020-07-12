Lucille "Lucy" Forbes Clark, age 87, of Suwanee, GA passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of sixty-three years, Robert L. Clark, Jr. Mrs. Clark is survived by daughter, Connie Marie Clark, Port St. Lucia, FL; son, Steve Michael Clark, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Elizabeth Moore, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Hannah Marie Moore and husband, Stephen Jamieson, Lawrenceville, GA; Michael and Annette Clark, Tucker, GA; great grandchild, Mateo Clark; sister, Gloria Jackson, California; brothers, Charles Forbes, Texas, and Paul Forbes, California; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Clark was born on June 30, 1933 in Covington, TN. She was a 1951 graduate of Munford High School in Munford, TN, and she was a retired secretary from Brown Transportation. Mrs. Clark and her husband were long time residents of Suwanee, GA. She was a member of North Metro First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA, and a member of the Salina Arnold Sunday School class and the Thursday Ladies Bible Study. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Hampton officiating. The family will received friends from 3:00 p.m. until time for the service at 4:00 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the visitation and service with practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Metro First Baptist Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

