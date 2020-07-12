Lucille "Lucy" Forbes Clark, age 87, of Suwanee, GA passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of sixty-three years, Robert L. Clark, Jr. Mrs. Clark is survived by daughter, Connie Marie Clark, Port St. Lucia, FL; son, Steve Michael Clark, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Elizabeth Moore, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Hannah Marie Moore and husband, Stephen Jamieson, Lawrenceville, GA; Michael and Annette Clark, Tucker, GA; great grandchild, Mateo Clark; sister, Gloria Jackson, California; brothers, Charles Forbes, Texas, and Paul Forbes, California; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Clark was born on June 30, 1933 in Covington, TN. She was a 1951 graduate of Munford High School in Munford, TN, and she was a retired secretary from Brown Transportation. Mrs. Clark and her husband were long time residents of Suwanee, GA. She was a member of North Metro First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA, and a member of the Salina Arnold Sunday School class and the Thursday Ladies Bible Study. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Hampton officiating. The family will received friends from 3:00 p.m. until time for the service at 4:00 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the visitation and service with practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Metro First Baptist Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The hunger crisis linked to coronavirus could kill more people than the disease itself, Oxfam warns
- He flaunted private jets and luxury cars on Instagram. Feds used his posts to link him to alleged cyber crimes
- Teen surfer dies in suspected shark attack in Australia
- Two Texas police officers fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance
- Lilburn high school students use virtual resources to reach communities in need of face masks
Articles
- Gwinnett Board of Education to discuss plans for fall semester at called meeting
- Gwinnett planning to delay start of 2020-2021 school year by one week, in-person graduations canceled
- There have been 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last six days
- COVID-19 numbers show alarming jumps in Georgia
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- Gwinnett County to host fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18
- Krispy Kreme opening new Snellville location next week
- Rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations worries Georgia health care leaders
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Gwinnett pushing 10,000 COVID-19 cases as local health officials prepare to offer more Saturday testing
Images
Videos
Collections
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 5, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: Lavish Buford estate with carriage home hits market for $1,050,000
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: June 23 — July 5
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 7
- ON THE MARKET: Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is selling this 92-acre property in Greensboro. Take a look inside with these photos
- PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge Lions Summer Football
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.