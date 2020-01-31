Grayson
Lucas Charles "Luke" Hannon
Lucas Charles "Luke" Hannon, age 25, of Grayson, GA passed away Wednesday, January 22,2020. He was preceded in death by grandfather, J. Ronald Hannon in 2017. He is survived by, parents, Cary and Sherri Hannon; sister, Nicki Hannon Paris and husband Chris; brothers, Jake Hannon and Will Jessup; nephew, Josh Paris; maternal grandparents, Jim and Janice Brown; paternal grandmother; Phyllis Sills and husband Ed; he was loved by many relatives and friends, especially McLean Miller. Luke was born in Lawrenceville, GA, he was a graduate of Grayson High School and Georgia Tech with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Luke was an avid hiker and outdoorsman. He was an expert bowler, loved music and games of any type, especially yard games. The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMIL National Alliance of Mental Illness, https://www.nami.org/ or The Sierra Club, https://www.sierraclub.org/. The family will receive friends from 2:00- 4:00PM & 6:00- 8:00PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ryan Jensen officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucas Hannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
