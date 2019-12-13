Lawrenceville
Louise Gross (Veal)
Louise Veal Gross, age 88, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband of thirty-one years, Jimmy Newton Gross, Sr.; daughter, Victoria Lynn Gross; parents, Robert and Effie Orr Veal; brothers, Leonard Ray Cline, Ryman Veal; sister, Bernice Veal Casey. Mrs. Gross is survived by her children, Rebecca Louise Gross-Depner and husband August, Tucker, GA, Jimmy and Peggy Gross, Jr., Marietta, GA, Jeffrey Lee Gross, Lawrenceville, GA, Daniel Ray and Beth Gross, Lawrenceville, GA; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Veal Boggs, Buford, GA, Martha and Jim Ray, Clearwater, FL, Betty and Emory Nesmith, Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Lorene Veal, Buford, GA, Pat McGuire Veal, Buford, GA, Peggy Mauldin Veal, Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Gross was born February 9, 1931 in Buford, GA. She was a 1947 graduate of Flowery Branch High School, where she was valedictorian of her class. She attended Piedmont College in Demorest, GA. Mrs. Gross was a retired banker and loved being a homemaker and mother to her children. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, Lawrenceville, GA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Presbyterian Church, Lawrenceville, GA with Pastor Robert Sparks officiating. She will lie in state at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13th at the church. A private interment will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park at a later date. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p. m until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12th at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA.
