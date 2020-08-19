Duluth, GA Mrs. Lori Susanne Taylor-Pirkle, 50, of Duluth, GA (formerly of Trion) passed away Monday- August 17, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Taylor-Pirkle was born September 19, 1969 in Rome, GA, the daughter of Burlin C. and Peggy Sue Taylor. She was retired from Chattooga Head start and currently worked at Hobby Lobby.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sue Ellenburg.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Pirkle of Duluth; Father, Burlin Taylor, Hammond, LA; Step-father, Eugene Ellenburg, Trion; Daughter, Lindsey Adams (Stephen), Anniston, AL; Son, Jon Organ (Samantha), Lafayette; Step-daughters, Judith Knapp (Erik), Peachtree City, Morgan Pirkle (Kriz), Salt Lake City, UT; Sister, Kelli Narramore (Lee), Adairsville; Brothers, Greg Taylor (Nancy), Rome, Corey Crabtree (Amy), Trion, Chad Taylor(Carey), Denham Springs, LA; Six Granddaughters, a grandson; Brothers-in-Law Ron Pirkle, Gainesville, Ray Pirkle (Kelli), Gainesville and sister-in-law Robin Aiken, Winder. A number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; Best Friend, Tonya Abernathy, Trion.

Graveside and interment services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Taylor-Pirkle will be held at 2:30PM Friday- August 21 at West Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Rickey Biddle officiating.

Visitation will be private.

The Taylor-Pirkle family along with the staff of Mason Funeral Home remind anyone in attendance to keep in mind the current guidelines and restrictions set forth by the C.D.C. as it pertains to social gatherings including social distancing, gathering limits, and face masks.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Chattooga County Headstart, the Southeastern Railway Museum, or the American Cancer Society.

