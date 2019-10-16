Jefferson
Lonnie Ray Reed
Lonnie Ray Reed, age 62, of Jefferson, GA passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Faye Reed; parents, Clyde and Loyce Davis Reed; brothers, Jimmy Reed, Wesley Reed, Tim Reed; Mr. Reed is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Rita Cleghorn Reed, Jefferson, GA; children, Daniel and Misty Reed, Pendergrass, GA, Christopher Reed, Jefferson, GA, Jennifer and Josh Angel, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Holly Angel, Tammi Angel, Tyler Reed; sisters, Sue Reed Farr, Buford, GA, Sandra Reed Thompson, Dacula, GA, Sheila Reed; brother and sister-in-law, David and Debra Reed, Suwanee, GA; sister-in-law, Sara Lee Reed, Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Reed was born August 30, 1957, in Buford, GA. He was a 1975 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Mr. Reed was employed with U.S.A. Production Parts as a purchasing agent for twenty-seven years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed by family and friends who knew him. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Newbern officiating. Interment will be at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
