Suwanee, GA Lois Georgie Hicks Fox, age 91 of Suwanee, passed away on October 21, 2020. Funeral was held Friday. Interment was at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Alpharetta. Ms. Fox was born in Jackson County, GA and was retired from Frito Lay after 25 years of service. She is survived by her son, Hoyt Fox (Patricia) of Suwanee; daughter, Charlene Perry (Ray) of Buford, grandchildren, Chris Fox (Mia), Kim Franks (Keith) and Monica Burton (Robert); great grandchildren, Will, Melanie, Wyatt, Keely, Conner and Devin; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Georgie Hicks, siblings, Howard, Pete, Robert, Herman, Fred, Ruth, Bernice, Grace and Wilborn. Lois was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She had a very special green thumb and was a wonderful mother and Maw Maw. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Fox , please visit Tribute Store.