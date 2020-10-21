Suwanee, GA Lois Georgie Hicks Fox, age 91 of Suwanee, passed away on October 21, 2020. Funeral was held Friday. Interment was at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Alpharetta. Ms. Fox was born in Jackson County, GA and was retired from Frito Lay after 25 years of service. She is survived by her son, Hoyt Fox (Patricia) of Suwanee; daughter, Charlene Perry (Ray) of Buford, grandchildren, Chris Fox (Mia), Kim Franks (Keith) and Monica Burton (Robert); great grandchildren, Will, Melanie, Wyatt, Keely, Conner and Devin; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Georgie Hicks, siblings, Howard, Pete, Robert, Herman, Fred, Ruth, Bernice, Grace and Wilborn. Lois was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She had a very special green thumb and was a wonderful mother and Maw Maw. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
3088 Duluth Highway
P.O. Box 673
Duluth, GA 30096
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Georgia teen apologizes for plot to kill black churchgoers and is sentenced to time in juvenile detention
- Kentucky governor calls on AG to release 'everything' from Breonna Taylor grand jury
- Walmart files lawsuit seeking to prove its pharmacists are not responsible for opioid crisis
- Michael Jordan opens second medical clinic in Charlotte
Articles
- Gwinnett County Public Schools parents will soon get the chance to opt for in-person or digital learning for the spring semester
- A driving passion — Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver wins national photo contest
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year semifinalists
- Gwinnett's two-week COVID-19 numbers have been rising in the last week
- Gwinnett County man headed to prison for holding up PPE shipments
- Legendary, beloved Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after long cancer battle
- Report on cruise ship’s COVID outbreak sparks more criticism of CDC
- Missing hiker found in Zion National Park, family says
- New state record blue catfish caught in Stewart County
- GCPS names principals for Rosebud and Stripling elementary schools; district-wide administrators also appointed
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 19
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 18, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.169 million Gwinnett County home features owner's retreat with fireside sitting area
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 12-18
- Buford City Schools celebrates Cape Day with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett runners in UAB Blazer Invitational
- PHOTOS: Mill Creek at North Gwinnett Football
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 20
- PHOTOS: Collins Hill, Lanier, Mountain View at North Gwinnett Flag Football
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.