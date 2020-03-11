Lisa Jeanne Heine, 51, of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GAINESVILLE
Lisa Heine
Lisa Jeanne Heine, 51, of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Lisa Jeanne Heine, 51, of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Heine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.