Lilburn, GA Mrs. Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau, of Lilburn, GA, passed away in the early hours of Saturday August 1st, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett following emergency bypass surgery. Services will be held Thursday August 6th, 4:00pm at Lilburn Alliance Church. Guests may arrive between 3 and 4 to greet the family and sign the guest book. Pastor Bruce Bliss will officiate. Lisa was born on July 21st, 1967 in Corning, NY to Gilbert Eugene Carlson and Linda Kelly Carlson. She studied electronics engineering at DeVry University in Decatur, GA. She was married to Michael Eric Croteau in 1989. Her daughter Kelly Page Croteau was born in 1995, followed by her son, Jordan Tyler Croteau, in 2001. For eighteen years she knew the joy of being a stay at home mom where she poured her creativity into everything from costumes to giant cakes. She volunteered in all her children's activities as well as a local theater group, her neighborhood organization, her church, her Bible quizzing team, and more. After her children were grown, she worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. She loved reading, learning, crafting, and being with the people she loved. She is survived by her husband, Michael Eric Croteau, daughter, Kelly Page Croteau, son, Jordan Tyler Croteau, her parents, Gilbert Eugene Carlson and Linda Kelly Carlson, her mother-in-law, Susan Croteau, her brother, David Brent Carlson and his wife, Rachael Leigh Carlson, her brother, Brian Leigh Carlson, his wife Christie Perry Carlson, and their twins Isaac Perry Carlson and Selah Grace Carlson. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Bridge of Hope Ministries in St. Louis, MO. www.bridgeofhopestl.org Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.

