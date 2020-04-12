Buford, GA
Linda Tuck
Linda Tuck, age 71, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Nelson and Ruby Pugh Tuck; sister, Bobbie Sue Tuck Bennett; and brother-in-law, Billy Ray Bennett. Ms. Tuck is survived by aunt, Billie Pugh Rawlins, Sugar Hill, GA; nephews, Chris (Carmen) Bennett, Winder, GA, Wayne (Kathy) Bennett, Winder, GA, David (Debre) Bennett, Sugar Hill, GA; niece, Kathy (Bobby) Grier, Buford, GA; and several beloved cousins. A special Thank You to her caregiver and loving friend, Valerie Elikoo, who provided her with love and care for more than twenty years. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
