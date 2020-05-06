Columbia, SC
Linda Smith (Sheppard)
Linda Sheppard Smith, age 76, of Columbia, SC passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Smith, Karen (Stoney) Hunt, Brenton (Annie) Smith; sister, Barbara (Paul) Knight; brother, Woody (Susan) Sheppard; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Smith. A private service will be held to honor Linda at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/linda-sheppard-smith-lawrenceville-ga/. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
